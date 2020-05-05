Grand Junction alternative care site on standby

State officials say alternative care sites around the state have been chosen, in case hospitals are eventually overwhelmed with patients, but so far they haven't been activated.

Last month, there was talk about bringing more beds to Western Colorado for recovering covid-19 patients, and officials say a local location, Western Slope Memory Care, has signed a lease with the state, but it hasn't been activated as a recovery facility just yet.

It’s housed in the old Welbrook building off Patterson Road.

State officials say they have not had to activate any alternative care sites yet, but the planning needs to be done now.

"This site, as well as the other alternative care sites remain available, and can be used in very short notice, if the hospitals start exceeding their capacity for patient care," said Strategic Communications Director, Micki Trost,

There will be 50 total private rooms with bathrooms to treat infected patients.

State officials say the site could be ready to go by july, but so far there just hasn't been a huge need.