Grand Junction Regional Airport to add SFO flight

Updated: Thu 6:41 PM, Feb 20, 2020

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT)-- Grand Junction Regional Airport has been given a nearly million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The money will go towards adding a direct flight to San Francisco International Airport.

Officials say the new connection will also give locals the opportunity to reach Asian destinations faster than usual.

They hope to add the flight by 2021.

"No matter why you're traveling, whether it's business or leisure, domestic or international, connecting to a west coast hub can really take you anywhere."

The grant requires a community match, and that money will come from the lodging tax increase voters approved in November 2018.

 
