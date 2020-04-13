Grand Junction Flushes Hydrants

Lately there has been more water than usual running down gutters and in the street. This is being done on purpose.

The city of Grand Junction is conducting their annual hydrant flush. The city will flush out about half of the city’s 970 hydrants. According to the city, flushing the hydrants annually cleans the system, maintains the life of the water mains and eliminates tastes and odors. About 3 million gallons will be flushed into the Colorado River. Flushing the water ensures proper water pressure for the fire department in the event of a fire.

“When there is a fire, if the pressure isn't at the level required for fire protection that means our crews have to go down to the next hydrant so it takes more time to mobilize a fire truck and run an extra hose to the next available hydrant, ” says Randi Kim, Grand Junction Utilities Director

The flushing will last for about three weeks. The chlorine in the water won't impact any fish life in the river.

