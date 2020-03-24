Governor Polis sends letter to grocery companies suggesting new safety protocols

Governor Jared Polis sent a letter to the Presidents of Albertsons Companies, and The Kroger Co. encouraging new safety protocols for customers and employees.

The letter includes ideas on protections for workers and customers while minimizing economic disruption.

The Governor's proposals include:

·Providing appropriate gloves, masks, face screens, and other personal protective equipment to grocery store workers to the extent possible

·Consider expanding into grocery delivery services, prioritizing service to those at the highest risk

·Provide daily designated time periods for higher-risk individuals to shop

·Establish entrance/access controls to ensure crowds are in compliance with safe social distancing practices

·To the extent possible, assign those employees with higher health-risks to tasks with lowest exposure risks such as backroom work

“I want to thank you, as a business leader in Colorado, for your efforts to date working in partnership with our state, your employees, and your customers to better protect our public health and food security during this extraordinarily challenging period,” Governor Polis said in the letter.

Albertsons Companies owns Safeway, and Kroger owns King Soopers and City Market.

To read the full letter, go here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1g4K_xET1Napx-PQDnnOlbbOwx5gREJCG/view