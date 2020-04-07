Governor Polis answers Coloradans questions on COVID-19 in town hall

Tuesday night, Governor Polis answered Coloradans questions on COVID-19.

Kyle Clark of 9News hosted the Town Hall with the Governor, who answered dozens of questions that viewers sent in. Governor Jared Polis, Dr. Rachel Herlihy, a state epidemiologist, and Betsy Markey of the Office of Economic Development were on the panel to answer questions. Here are some highlights from the hour-long broadcast:

More than 500 questions were submitted.

Most questions were about testing.

-There are about two thousand tests being administered a day. If you are experiencing symptoms, isolate at home. If your symptoms become severe and you need medical attention, seek it.

Can we test everybody on the state level?

- The state needs to have testing resources available.

- Important to wear masks to help control virus

Does Colorado have enough ventilators?

- As long as people are staying at home. Closing restaurants and bars bought time that the state needs. Governor Polis thinks we will be okay as long as people stay inside.

According to Dr. Rachel Herlihy, we are about 45% socially separated, trying to get 70-80% percent to where we have enough medical supplies.

What point is this worse for the economy?

- The quicker we handle coronavirus, the quicker we get our economy back on the right track.

What does the end of this look like?

- To get back to total normal, we would need a cure or total vaccine. People will be able to get back to work but the state will have to reassess as it approaches April 26.

What will tourism look like after this is over?

- It will be difficult. The world is scared and isn't traveling and probably won’t right away so they won’t see the same level of business.

Will there be a rent freeze?

- There are no enforcements of failure to pay rent, no evictions unless there is danger. The federal stimulus checks are coming soon. Governor Polis said it is like we are getting paid to stay at home and he hopes people are doing so.

What about independent workers/contract work?

There will be forgivable loans for independent workers, apply through your bank. Visit choosecolorado.com find out loan answers.

Should we be wearing masks in our back yard?

- If you are having close contact with someone who goes from house to house, they should wear masks and practice social distancing.

Are there test to see if you already had COVID-19?

- There are blood tests, but the focus is on those that are symptomatic.

How are inmates being handled in prisons? Are any being released?

- They are practicing social distancing and spreading them throughout the facilities. Inmates are not being transferred unless there is an emergency. There are some that are being removed if they are on good behavior.

Is there help for undocumented workers?

- No doctor is asking for papers. Stay at home and wear masks.

How will TABOR will affect the state budget?

- It will not be consequential. The state will have budgetary cutbacks, could be a year or years, but it’s not relevant when they are under budget.

Who needs to be on ventilators?

- It depends on the age group. The need for hospitalization in over 60-year-olds is roughly 20%. Most who are in the ICU need ventilators. Patients that go on ventilators most often stay on it for a long time.

For those that are going through a pregnancy, will I be able to have a spouse in the delivery room?

- Talk to your OBGYN to have a plan in place. The use of technology can help to be socially close during this time.

What about businesses and employers that want to appear open but stay safe?

- Employees should wear face coverings and take every precaution to keep workers safe.

How will travel work after the ban is lifted?

- We are not in a shelter-in-place, this is a stay at home order. It is expected you might leave for groceries or other essential tasks but you should minimize leaving.

- As the COVID-19 situation gets better, the state will have to work through it but the concern is working through right now.

How can citizens make the state a better place?

- Good acts to one another. Heart and value come though in dark times as it tests of our character.