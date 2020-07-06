Gov. Polis signs bills in Grand Junction

Governor Jared Polis was in Grand Junction Monday to sign several bills.

One was a kiosk bill sponsored by State Senator Ray Scott, and it will make a pilot program permanent.

The kiosks are used by motorists to do things like registering vehicles.

He also signed a rural broadband bill that will give local communities more of a voice in expanding broadband in rural areas.

"Ultimately its a market and you can't control how many competitors you have, we obviously want more competition, but frankly its also an infrastructure issue, where do we have broadband and how do we get it to houses that might be outside of a town center that has it already,” the Governor said.

The broadband bill will benefit companies looking to expand broadband in rural areas, and expand access to grants.

