Governor Polis extends burn ban

Thursday, Gov. Polis signed Executive Order D 2020 062 concerning open burning. The Executive Order continues the temporary suspension of the statute in order to provide boards of county commissioners with broader discretion and greater flexibility to implement restrictions on open burning.

This will reduce the risk of fire and enable firefighters and other first responders to participate in COVID-19 response efforts throughout the State.

On April 15, 2020, Gov. Polis issued Executive Order D 2020 037, temporarily suspending the statute concerning bans on open burning. This Executive Order extends Executive Order D 2020 037 for an

additional 30 days.

