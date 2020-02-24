Global markets fall sharply as virus cases spread past Asia

U.S. stocks fell sharply Monday, following a sell-off in overseas markets, as a surge in virus cases and a worrisome spread of the disease outside China sent investors running for safety.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,042 points, or 3.6%, to 27,950 as of 1:25 p.m. Eastern time.

The S&P 500 index skidded 119 points, or 3.6%, to 3,218. The Nasdaq dropped 382 points, or 4%, to 9,193.

Demand for bonds, gold, and other safe-harbor assets surged.

Markets in South Korea and Italy led the decline on Monday. Markets are down across Europe and Asia, while futures for U.S. benchmarks have also dropped sharply. Tokyo’s markets are closed for a public holiday.

South Korea, Iran, and Italy reported a large jump in new cases, potentially disrupting the world economy more deeply than expected.

China’s leaders promised more help for companies and the economy. Economists note it will be hard to avoid a big hit to the global economy at least in the current quarter.

