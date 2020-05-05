"Giving Tuesday" for COVID-19 relief

Through the hashtag #GivingTuesdayNow, community members are asked to donate money because of COVID 19, and a local non-profit is anticipating big needs for families in the next few months.

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving and unity, and this year it was held today as an emergency response to the big needs caused by COVID-19.

Local organization Hope of the Grand Valley helps out families struggling to make ends meet, and they say about 80 percent of the families they help have only one parent.

The group says the families are getting by for now, but the future is uncertain.

"I would say in the next month or two is when we are going to see some needs. Because, rent is going to come due, house payments will be due, and we are seeing some of that now," said Vicki McGee, with Hope of the Grand Valley.

If you'd like to donate to Hope of the Grand Valley, go here: http://www.hopegv.org/

