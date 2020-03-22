Girl, 12, fighting for her life at Atlanta hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

A 12-year-old girl, who has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, is fighting for her life in isolation at an Atlanta hospital.

The patient, 12-year-old Emma, was immediately put into isolation at Scottish Rite Hospital. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta says it is following all necessary precautions. (Source: WGCL/CNN)

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is following all necessary precautions after a patient, 12-year-old Emma, was confirmed Saturday as the hospital system’s first case of COVID-19. The girl was immediately put into isolation at Scottish Rite Hospital.

Justin Anthony, Emma’s cousin and an Atlanta restaurateur, says the 12-year-old is in stable condition and in the best hands possible to get her through this situation.

He says Emma’s symptoms started off much like the flu, primarily presenting as a fever, and she was initially sent home. She was admitted several days later, shortly after she developed a cough.

"A doctor checked her out, and they admitted her with pneumonia. She kind of deteriorated from there, to be honest with you," Anthony said.

Anthony says everyone keeps talking about how COVID-19 doesn’t impact young people, but his 12-year-old cousin is now fighting for her life.

Emma’s family says they don’t know how she contracted the virus, and she has no underlying health conditions.

As with other hospital systems, CHOA is limiting and screening visitors, postponing elective procedures and canceling non-urgent visits. Staff began preparations for this potential situation long before the United States had its first reported cases.

