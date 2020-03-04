Garfield Re-2 searches for new Superintendent

A local school district is one step closer to finding their new Superintendent.

The Garfield Re-2 Board of Education voted last month to terminate Brent Curtice as Superintendent.

At Tuesday's meeting, the board narrowed their selection down to three candidates.

Thomas Heald, Matthew Spets and Wendy Wyman are the final three – all work outside the district.

The school district wouldn't tell us why Curtice was fired but they say he was planning to retire at the end of this school year anyway.

The board will make their final selection March 20.