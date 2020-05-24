Garfield County gets approval for Safer At Home Order

On Saturday evening, Garfield County was approved five of the six items submitted for a Safer at Home variance by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Effective immediately, restaurants, houses of worship, fitness facilities and gyms may re-open at 50% of the posted occupancy code limit, provided they meet several additional requirements detailed in the variance request. Recreation areas and outfitters may also re-open. Social distancing requirements must still be met.

The request to re-open large tourist attractions was not approved, but will be re-evaluated June 1.

A new Garfield Public Health Order will follow, in the next few days.

For specific regulations for establishments, please visit www.garfield-county.com

Local business owners and public entities may call Garfield County Public Health at 970-625-5200 x 8120 or email publichealthinfo@garfield.county.com for more information.

