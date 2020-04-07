GOV.Polis takes further action to address COVID-19

With Coronavirus spreading throughout the Nation, Governor Jared polis has extended the stay-at-home order until April 26th.

Governor Polis has signed an executive order amending and extending D 2020 012, which limits foreclosure proceedings, limits evictions, and public utility disconnections. It also expedites unemployment insurance claims.

In addition the Governor has extended tax filing and payment deadlines to help out those families and businesses in need right now.

All to help out Coloradans during these trying times.

