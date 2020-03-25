GJStrongAppetite: Partial reimbursement for city employees at local restaurants

The City of Grand Junction says they want their employees to go out to eat, and they’ll help pay for it!

Between now and April 10, the City is encouraging employees to go to restaurants within the city limits of Grand Junction for take-out or delivery.

The City says they will reimburse employees up to 50% of what is spent with a maximum reimbursement rate of $150.

This means that employees that spend up to $300 at local restaurants will be reimbursed $150.

Employees who want to take part of the program must save receipts and turn them in at the end of the program period, after April 10.

The City has about 640 employees.

If each employee spends the full $300 that the program allows, the City estimates it will put $200,000 back into the local restaurant industry over a two-week period.

A majority of the City’s revenues come from sales tax and city officials say they recognize small businesses are a critical part of our local economy and believe that we must support that part of the economy.

The City of Grand Junction says they want employees to use the hashtag #GJStrongAppetite if they post where they are eating on social media.

