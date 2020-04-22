GJPD gets over $90,000 grant for response to COVID-19

It’s a grant geared towards recovery and preventative measures related to COVID 19, and it’s being awarded to GJPD by the Department of Justice, over 90,000 dollars with no strings attached.

“We get that grant, and it’s a no-match grant which means we don’t have to spend city funds to match a certain percentage of the overall award,” says Chief of Police GJPD Doug Shoemaker.

Only certain organizations throughout the state get the award without applying for it, depending on the population and crime rate of a community. Officials say their main use of the dollars will be geared towards PPE, and more sanitizing measures.

