GJFD sees higher number of wildfire calls in March

As we head into the warmer months, fire officials say we could expect to see more wildfires.

Grand Junction Fire Department says they start receiving more wildfire calls in March due to warmer temperatures and dry vegetation that can easily catch fire.

They want to remind the public to be mindful of red flag warnings. They also recommend trimming trees and clearing brush around your home area to create a space for crews to access in the event of a fire.

"There's also an increase in human behavior. It's getting warm outside, people are going out they are recreating, they are getting their properties cleared away. So there's a lot more activity going on outside which does account for some of that increase in fires," says Community Outreach Specialist, Dirk Clingman.

GJ Fire says it’s crucial to prepare prior to burning and to check weather forecasts for any burn bans. If you do plan on burning, they say have an extinguisher equal to the size of your fire.

