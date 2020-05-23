GJ Saddle Up Paddle New Las Colonias Location

Grand Junction Stand Up Paddle, better known as GJ SUP celebrated the opening of their new kiosk with a soft opening at Las Colonias Park.

The water park rental and retreat company isn't set in one location though, they have another kiosk at Highline Lake and a shuttle for river rentals from Corn Lake, and River Bend to Fruita State Park.

“We’re excited, I think people are really wanting to go out and recreate and this is just a great opportunity for people to come out and visit this new area,” says Elizabeth Fortushniak, owner and manager.

Along with kayak, tube and other watercraft rentals, the business features lake and river lessons as well as outdoor yoga classes.

The lazy river, also known as the slew at Las Colonias Park was finished this spring.

