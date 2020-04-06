GJ Briefing: Money for non-profits and possible treatment facility

Grand Junction City and Mesa County officials are now working together through the Incident Command System, and are making plans for the future when it comes to COVID-19.

Grand Junction City Council members heard an emergency ordinance tonight to make a supplemental appropriation of $500,000 from the city's general fund reserve to support local non-profits.

Mayor Rick Taggart said the money would come from sales tax revenues.

Mesa County Commissioner Scott Mcinnis also said the governor’s office has discussed adding a one-thousand bed facility for covid-19 treatment within county lines, through the army core of engineers.

"The governor of the state is talking about putting two thousand more beds, into what is called a third stage recovery, where they aren't ready to go home, but they aren't contagious, they are passed the contagious stage," said Mesa County Commissioner, Scott McInnis.

The commissioners just found out about this idea today, and a timeline, and logistics are still not clear.

