GJ Airport will receive a early one million dollar grant

The Grand Junction Regional Airport already has an impressive list of cities with direct flights. Such as Dallas, Phoenix and Las Vegas.This week they’ve officially signed an agreement that will add one more city to that list.

In February, GJ Airport was approved to receive a $950,000 grant from the U.S. Dept. of transportation. The grant comes from the small Community Air Service Development Grant Program.

Joseph Burtard of GJ Airport says he hopes this grant will increase air traffic connectivity or air service development to the West Coast hub.

Before COVID-19, GJ Airport was seeing about 2,000 travelers daily. At the peak of COVID-19, the airport saw a reduction of 94% of passengers.

“COVID-19-19 kind of shut things down and took the momentum out of our air service development efforts,” says Burtard.

There will also be an additional fund of over $500,000 from the community. In November of 2018, residents voted for a lodging tax increase

"That lodging is split three ways. Not equally but the airport gets a one percent of a three percent increase. We will be able to fund a minimum revenue guarantee. So that’s guaranteeing united airlines that we will have x amount of seats on that flight. And if those seats are empty, then we’ll pay the difference,” says Burtard.

And if there’s money left over Burtard says they can start looking at other efforts to increase air traffic to other destinations.

The direct flight was to begin in 2021, but because of COVD-19, it’s been pushed to 2022. But they say the time line is still up in the air.

