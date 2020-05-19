GJ 4th of July fireworks canceled, Lincoln Park pool opening delayed

The 4th of July fireworks show put on by the City of Grand Junction has been canceled. Recently, the City has coordinated the fireworks show with the Grand Junction Rockies for a 4th of July game.

The city made the decision to cancel the fireworks show in the interest of public health. Even though the community is in the Safer at Home phase of re-opening, staff would need to begin work now for the show. The uncertain nature of the pandemic does not guarantee that restrictions would be lifted by the date. Other contributing factors, such as high fire danger due to low snow pack also contributed to this decision.

In addition to the fireworks display, the City is delaying the opening of the Lincoln Park outdoor pool. The Orchard Mesa Pool will remain closed after closing on March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lincoln Park outdoor pool normally opens on Memorial Day. This year, given the health crisis and the current Safer at Home order in Mesa County, the pool will not open during the holiday weekend. The City is working closely with Mesa County Public Health to evaluate our ability to open the Lincoln Park pool this summer given concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.