Fundraising for a wheelchair accessible swing at Canyon View Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo (KJCT)- A committee working with Grand Junction Parks and recreation is looking to put a wheelchair accessible swing at Canyon View Park.
They say the goal is to make the park more inclusive for all.
Grand Junction Swing for a Cause has teamed up with Hilltop to work on fundraising which will include talking to businesses and a GoFundMe page, but they say covid-19 has restricted their potential to fully fundraise without gatherings.
The swing’s cost is estimated to be over $30,000.
“I have, from a young age always had a heart for disabled persons. I was a special education student teacher, one of my close friends from church, she’s wheelchair bound,” says Vanessa Perez, head of the committee, Grand Junction Swing for a Cause.
They hope to have the swing up within a year.