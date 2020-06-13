Fruita Recreation Center reopens family swim

You can now beat the heat at the Fruita Rec center… both indoor and outdoor pools opened for family swimming today.

There's a catch...you have to sign-up online ahead of time because they are only taking 50 people in each pool, and there are no walk-ins allowed.

Each session is two hours long, but you can sign-up for several.

The pool was previously only open for lap swim and water aerobics.

Staff will be sanitizing for two hours in-between sessions.

"Our staff is super excited, they're ready to get back to normal, even though we're, we're doing it at a very cautious slow pace. But they, the guards are super excited to come back and so is the front desk staff, they were all just itching to come back and work,” says Tom Castle, Recreation Superintendent, City of Fruita.

To ensure social distancing, they will have a monitor at each pool.

