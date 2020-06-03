Fruita Farmers Market to start at the end of June

Fruita Farmers Market is kicking off on June 20th at Reed Park, but with some extra precautions.

Typically they have 40 vendors, but they are limiting that number. As of now, there are 25 vendors that will be at the market.

They want to make sure folks remain a safe distance apart, so booths will be roped off and there will only be one entrance and one exit.

"Whoever made the bananas, that guy is awesome, I just love bananas, they're my favorite fruit, I love how they taste, it's just like I'm in heaven," one Fruita resident said.

For those who don't feel comfortable attending, there will be an online Farmers Market this year.

