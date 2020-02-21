Free learning program makes ski trips more affordable for families

One of the founders of Powderhorn, Bob Beverly, wanted to make sure kids had the chance to learn the slopes, just as his own children did.

“He loved skiing, he loved to teach people to ski,” says his son Kent Beverly, “I think he skied for 86 consecutive years, so it’s something you can do for a long time,”

Bob played a big part in founding the partnership between D51 and Powderhorn in 1969, which has since introduced skiing to tens of thousands kids.

The Free Learn to Ski or Snowboard Program that is now named in his honor, continues that mission.

Each beginner can take advantage of this program up to three times throughout the season. All three sessions provide free station-based lessons, a free Easy Rider lift ticket, and free rental equipment that is valid during the lesson.

“The program itself consists of free lessons, free rentals and free lift tickets for a series of three lessons; so three separate days,” says General Manager at Powderhorn, Ryan Schramm, “When you graduate the program, you are eligible to buy a discounted package from Rossignol and can also buy discounted season passes for not only the remainder of this year, but for subsequent seasons too,”

Anyone over the age of seven can learn the ropes for free, meaning adults too. The resort hopes this can make a trip affordable for families.

“It’s really challenging for a lot of families to be able to afford to go to some of the bigger resorts with the mega passes. It’s a great experience, but not everyone can afford to do that,” says Schramm.

Beginner skier in the program, Kristel Van Hoose, is already on her second lesson…and loving every second of it.

“The instructors are wonderful, they really teach you great skills. I don’t think I would be up here if it wasn’t for this program,” says Van Hoose.

