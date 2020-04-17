Former San Juan Living Center employee reflects on COVID-19

The San Juan Living Center reached an outbreak of COVID-19. 13 residents tested positive as well as five staff members.

Sharon walker is a former employee and says her experience was a good one. She left the facility in March and continues to work as a CNA privately. She says before COVID-19, staff members practiced safety by already wearing masks and gloves even for the common cold.

“When I was there, they had everything on lock down and we were all screened. People were quarantined if they had fevers. They did temp checks, they check their breathing, they do it every two hours. It was endless and relentless, so they were very well taught,” says Sharon Walker.

If needed, Sharon would not be able to return to the facility to offer services due to health precautions of working at more than one site.

