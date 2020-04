(CNN) - Get ready for a busy Atlantic hurricane season.

Scientists with Colorado State University are predicting above-normal activity for 2020.

Hurricane season starts June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

Experts say their forecast models indicate there could be 16 named storms.

An average season has 12 named storms.

Of the projected 16, eight could become hurricanes.

Scientists say there is a 95 percent chance a hurricane will make landfall in the U.S. this year.

