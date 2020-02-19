Food bank hosts after hours event

On Wednesday night the Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies gave some local groups a space where they could connect with one another.

The Palisade Chamber and the Community Impact Council got a chance to network with one another inside the food bank headquarters. While hanging out in a more causal setting, they also got to learn more about their food bank and how they can get involved in serving the community.

"We are the distributor for all of this food to get to the food pantry. So places like Catholic Outreach, HomewardBound, kids aid, backback program and our territory is thirteen counties. So we extend from Steamboat to Nucla; so quite an extensive area," says Director of the Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies, Sue Ellen Rodwick.

Coming in June the Food Bank will be sporting a new look and logo.