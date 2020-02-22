Florida truck driver tied to murder of Denver radio station intern

A 62-year-old Florida truck driver tied by DNA to the killing of a Denver radio station intern nearly 40 years ago has pleaded guilty to murder.

James Clanton, who pleaded guilty Friday, was arrested in December for the 1980 slaying and sexual assault of 21-year-old Helene Pruszynski.

Police uploaded DNA to a genealogy site and found several potential distant relatives.

Two of the top matches later allowed investigators to access their family trees on Ancestry.com.

After eliminating several relatives, investigators focused on Clanton and went to Florida to get a surreptitious DNA sample.

They tested a beer mug he was seen using at a bar, which led to the charges.