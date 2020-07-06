Fireworks go off despite Stage One Fire Restrictions

Despite the fact that we're in Stage One fire restrictions and fireworks are illegal, police say they got hundreds of calls about fireworks this weekend. Some residents suspect that a few weekend fires were started by them.

"They were going off, it was so cool, we went up on one of the adobe mountains, and you would look out and there's tons of fireworks,” One Mesa County Resident said.

While Mesa County was under Stage One fire restrictions, some folks say they weren't able to tell this past Fourth of July weekend.

Residents say they believe a house fire in Clifton, and a tree fire on Elm Ave. and Normady St. could have been started by fireworks, but officials are still investigating.

Grand Junction Police say they answered nearly 300 calls regarding fireworks, and responded to nearly 200.

There can be big consequences if someone sets a fire during restrictions. One of the bigger ones, a fine up to $100,000 and/or 18 months in prison. However, GJPD say they want to educate people on fire restrictions instead/before citing them.