Fireworks discouraged on 4th of July

You could say it’s a bummer that Grand Junction’s fireworks display is cancelled this year, and even if health conditions improve and Mesa County loosens public health rules, it’s going to stay that way.

“The fact that we are still in a pandemic even though things are looking better than they were,” said Ken Sherbenou, with GJ Parks and Rec.

So what can people do instead? Parks and Rec says the Lincoln Park pool will open up July 3rd for Independence Day weekend, or you can buy your own fireworks.

With a simple Google search, we found several fireworks stands scheduled to open this Friday, June 26th.

City Council said they will allow them to be sold privately, but that doesn’t mean they are all allowed.

“As they say, if it goes up and blows up, its going to be illegal,” said Dirk Clingman, with GJFD.

And fire officials are asking people to not light the fuses.

“We already have the covid 19 pandemic going on, and we have the regular calls we respond to,” Clingman said.

GJFD says if the hot and windy days continue, like we’ve had recently, that could cause problems.

“If that’s what’s going on for July 4th, you definitely should not use fireworks even if you’ve purchased them,” Clingman said.

Memories of a fire last 4th of July are still fresh in firefighter’s minds.

“I can speak to last year on July 4th where we had the Riverview fire that was the result of illegal fireworks, but it was also a Red Flag day,” Clingman said.

And as of June 22nd, there are no fire restrictions in Mesa County, but by July 4th that could change.

Officials tell us you could face fines up to $100,000 or 18 months in prison if you start a fire under restrictions.

To check fire restrictions in Mesa County, you can go here:

https://mcgis.mesacounty.us/portal/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=4d2a1edb1afb4e838e9131ff675aa47f

