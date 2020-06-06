Fire crews still battling yesterday’s fires

The rain is both helping and hindering fire crews today as they continue to try and contain yesterday’s blazes.

"Muddy roads, and when you have difficult access already that can hinder some of our getting back into some of those remote areas,” said Eric Coulter, BLM public information officer.

The Jones Canyon and Sieber Fire combined last night, making one fire in the McInnis Canyon Conservation Area.

It burned an estimated 1100 acres with 80 firefighters working on its containment.

The Hunter Fire is estimated at 805 acres burnt while the Little Book Cliffs Fire is estimated at 194 acres.

The BLM gathered fire fighters from all over the valley and Craig to help fight the fires.

The fires proved difficult to access on ground so the first to start attacking were the air crews.

Today, the BLM used 3 hot shot teams: a 20% crew of fire fighters.

“There’s going to be more red flag warnings that will be coming out due to low humidity, high temperature, and winds,” says Frank Cavalivre, fire chief, Fruita Lower-Valley Fire District.

Both the Lower-Valley Fire Department and BLM stressed the importance of checking firing restrictions before using open flames.

There has been no significant growth since yesterday.

All three BLM fires were caused by lightning.

