Filing taxes for a stimulus check

July 15th is almost here, and that means it's time to file your taxes.

But as many as 200,000 lower income Coloradans don't file their taxes.

According to Courtney O'Reilly, Program Director of Tax Help Colorado, that means those who don’t file won't be getting their stimulus check, because the IRS won't know where to send it.

It also means they miss out on getting year to year tax credits, which can be thousands of dollars lost.

Tax help Colorado has teamed up with Code for America to make sure residents in the state are still filing online during the pandemic.

The service is entirely free.

"Volunteer tax sites like ours actually have the highest accuracy rate across the industry. So you are more likely to file an accurate return with a volunteer tax site, than by going to someone and paying hundreds of dollars to do so," says Courtney O'Reilly, Program Director of Tax Help Colorado.

The service is called getyourrefund.org.

The tax filing deadline is July 15th. If you miss the date you still have three years to claim a refund, meaning those credits don't go away.