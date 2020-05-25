Motorcyclist dead in crash on Highway 91

One motorcycle driver was pronounced dead on the scene after a crash in Summit County on Monday afternoon.

On May 25, the Colorado State Patrol, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, and Summit Fire & EMS responded to a fatal crash on Highway 91, milepost 18, just south of Copper Mountain, in Summit County, Colorado.

When the troopers arrived on scene, they found a work truck and a motorcycle involved in the accident. Troopers determined the Ford pickup and Harley Davidson motorcycle were both traveling northbound on Highway 91. The Ford had slowed and began to make a left turn onto a private roadway when the motorcycle began to pass on the left. The motorcycle impacted the Ford on its driver side with the front of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 45-year-old male from Eagle County, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pick up was uninjured. The identity of the motorcycle rider will be identified by the Summit County Coroner once next of kin has been notified.

Speed and reckless driving appear to be factors in this crash. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drug impairment are factors.

The crash remains under investigation. Highway 91 was closed for approximately 2 hours while troopers investigated the crash. Highway 91 has since been reopened.

