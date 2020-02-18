Family of shooting victim speaks out

On February 17th, we told you about a woman seeking victim's assistance after she admitted to killing her boyfriend in December.

Family members of the man killed are now speaking out.

Luis Busani was the man killed.

Chastity Suazo claims she shot Busani out of self defense, and can't get any victim's services.

An investigation through Fruita PD is ongoing.

Some of Busani's family members agreed to be interviewed, and while they did not wish to speak on camera about the claims Suazo made in our story on February 17th, Luis Busani's daughter and Mother in law gave us statements, remembering him.

"Not only was he the kindest man, but he was the bravest. He always taught me to stand up for myself, but now that he's not here, I feel like I have to do that for him," Busani's daughter said.

"On behalf of the Busani family, we are still mourning the loss of Luis, A husband, father, son, brother and friend. We are extremely grateful to the community for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. We are praying for justice for Luis," said Busani's Mother in Law, D'Ann Hopkins.

The Mesa County Coroner's Office ruled Busani's death a homicide back in December.

