Family Health West moves to Telemedicine

In an effort to keep everyone healthy, Family Health West is transitioning to Telemedicine. In the era of COVID-19, leaving the house for doctor's appointments can be risky.

Now, health care services can be provided through means such as FaceTime, so you don't have to leave your home.

"I am really excited to do this as it adds a new opportunity to deliver health care to some of our most vulnerable patients in our community." Says Ona Ridgway, Family Nurse Practitioner for Family Health West.

Most insurance companies are beginning to cover the cost of in home health screenings.

