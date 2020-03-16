Facebook effort helps locals get supplies

With stores and businesses struggling to keep shelves stocked, a local Facebook effort is working to help get people necessary supplies.

At this point we've all seen some empty shelves at stores, and that's a big reason why the Grand Junction Mutual Aid Facebook page was created.

Some volunteers in charge of the effort say the page was setup to help neighbors and locals share their needs in one place, and help each other figure out how to find what they need, and even trade supplies.

"Each post that is there we try to tag so people can filter out and look for the information they need. We delete any posts of needs or offers that have already been filled...keeping the page as minimum as possible," said page admin Kimberly Lyon.

A large need right now is baby products, things like formula, diapers, and wipes.

The group is growing really fast...as of this morning the page was seeing about 100 new members every five minutes.

