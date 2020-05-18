Face Masks for the Hearing Impaired

We’re starting to see all kinds of face masks these days as the community continues to adapt to a new normal, but they aren’t made for everyone. One business here in town has made it their mission to make the face mask inclusive to all.

As face masks started to evolve with the pandemic she knew it would be something her patients struggled with, that's when she teamed up with Owl’s Nest Quilters.

The quilting company donated their time, money and supplies for the clear-mouthed masks, under the condition that $15 per face mask would be donated to Kid’s Aide.

"A local backpack company in town that helps hungry kids have meals on a daily basis," says Heidi Moore, office manager, Western Colorado Hearing And Balance.

Because it isn’t always obvious if a person has a hearing disability, Dr. Bebee recommends the unique mask for everyone