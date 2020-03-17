Ex-California Rep. Duncan Hunter gets 11 months in prison

Former California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter has been sentenced to 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to misspending campaign funds.

The funds bankrolled private school tuition for his children, his wife’s shopping sprees, weekend trips with his mistress and drinking parties in Washington.

The former Marine’s defense attorneys had asked for home confinement, citing his military service, including fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan. Prosecutors had asked for 14 months in prison.

Hunter resigned from Congress in January after serving six terms representing one of Southern California’s last solidly Republican districts.

