Eureka McConnell Science Museum partners with CMU engineering week

The camp was held in the CMU labs and classrooms.

The Eureka McConnell Science Museum partnered up with CMU engineering and the City of Grand Junction to teach middle school students about engineering.

The engineering camp lasted a week long and was taught by city workers, CMU professors and students.

They've explored the wind tunnel and looked at the the City of Grand Junction's Persigo Wastewater Treatment Plant to learn more about environmental engineering.

Today the group built a life-size Da Vinci bridge they could walk over.

"Kids that never thought they were interested in engineering—now this is peaking their interest in different fields. I'm getting a lot of feedback from the kids that they want more of these courses that are so hands on.” says Jenn Moore, executive director, Eureka McConnell Science Museum.

