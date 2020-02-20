Environmental group calls on Senator Gardner

A local environmental group is calling on Senator Cory Gardner to address climate change issues.

Members with Green Latinos held a press conference outside Senator Gardner's office Thursday. Their mission: To bring climate and environmental justice to minority groups.

They say people of color, indigenous groups and low Income Americans are impacted most by climate change. The non-profit wants to help protect those groups.

They are asking the Senator to stop supporting rollbacks on environmental polices, done by the Trump administration.

Green Latinos held round table press conferences throughout the state today to bring more attention to social and climate injustices.

We reached out to Senator Gardner's Office here in grand Junction but have not heard back from them.

