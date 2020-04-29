D51 Emergency meals to last through June

School District-51 is continuing emergency meal service for all kids 18 and younger in Mesa County.

The Colorado department of education granted D-51 permission to give emergency meals until June 30th of 2020.

District-51 is serving nearly 2,000 to-go lunches each week day at emergency meal sites.

The school district began emergency meal service back in March following closure of all schools due to coronavirus.

If you are planning on going, to protect student and staff health, families are asked to arrive by car and pick up their meals in drive-thru fashion or, if they arrive by foot take their meals to-go and practice physical distancing.

For a list full schedule of emergency meal service sites and times, visit bit.ly/lunchlizard.

