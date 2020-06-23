EcoGen Laboratories making layoffs

A big employer in Grand Junction announced big layoffs recently because of coronavirus.

EcoGen Laboratories, which produces hemp, is laying off one hundred employees across Western Colorado.

The Grand Junction Economic Partnership tells us the business was hoping to consolidate its operations at the Old Grand Junction Steel Building, and when the pandemic hit, it slowed down improvements they were making to the facility.

GJEP also says those layoffs will be permanent.

However, we’re told Eco-Gen does plan on staying open for business.

“EcoGen will continue to remain in business, they’ve just had to realign their business model, and previously they were on a growth trajectory, and with the covid pandemic they’ve been forced to shift to more of a stabilization trajectory," said GJEP Deputy Director, Steve Jozefczyk.

GJEP says the hemp business is still growing on the Western Slope and in Colorado.

