Salt Lake City earthquake felt in Colorado

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook the Salt Lake City area early Wednesday, knocking out power to some homes and bringing the city's light rail system to a halt.

The epicenter was just southwest of Salt Lake City and an estimated 2.76 million likely felt the quake, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Most residents felt their homes shake for 10 to 15 seconds.

As of Wednesday morning, the United States Geological Survey has have received about 20-30 reports from people in the Grand Junction area who felt the quake.

If you felt it, you can visit earthquake.usgs.gov to make a report.

