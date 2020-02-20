EUREKA! science fair

Students filled the Eureka McConnell Science Museum for their annual elementary science fair.

Over 90 students from third to fifth grade showed off their science projects to people in the community.

Teachers say they hope science fairs inspire kids to think about going into STEM careers.

"It was just kind of fun thinking the whole time when we were doing this project, wow this is all for the earth. We can do this. We can do this,” says Fourth Grade Student Olivia King.

“And so we really hope that even though this was a small science fair project that maybe this can make a big impact in the world,” Fourth Grade Student Lily Hoffman.

Judges will pick the top three finalists from each grade and they'll each get a medal.