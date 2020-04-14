Durango family impacted by ALS buys van for $1

Not even the coronavirus crisis can keep a Durango family from celebrating the gift of a lifetime.

Dave Kulak and his family came to Grand Junction to buy a van. It's no ordinary van and they are no ordinary family. Dave has ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease. Dan's Vans raises money to buy vans for families impacted by ALS and they sell them for one dollar. Dave says he's overwhelmed by the gesture.

“It means a lot,” said Dave Kulak who has ALS. It’s becoming to a point where I can’t walk so leaving the house is a chore so leaving the house is just great.”

The Kulak family will have the van for as long as they need it. When that time ends the van will be sold to another person fighting ALS for a dollar. Dan's Vans has been selling the van for a dollar for several years. They have one more that they are still trying to pay off.