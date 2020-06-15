Drought conditions increasing chances of fire danger

With Mesa County in a moderate drought and more wind pushing through, fire danger is high.

A moderate drought happens when there’s damage to crops, water shortages and dry weather, the perfect storm for a fire.

And during this time, most fires are accidental, when someone is barbecuing or doing agricultural burning.

“We also have the interstate running through, loose cargo chains can spark fires along the interstate,” says Lower Valley Fire District Gary Mulkey.

Meteorologists say there isn’t much rain in the forecast, so one of the best ways to fight fires is to be aware of things like Red Flag Warnings.

