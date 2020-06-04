Downtown Grand Junction Parking Enforcement Resumes

Due to the pandemic the city of Grand Junction has been giving community members a break from paying parking meters downtown.

On June 8th parking enforcement resumes, which mean no more free parking.

Back in March the city made some modifications to support downtown Grand Junction businesses and restaurants. Turning parking spots into pickup spots for curbside delivery for local restaurants and businesses.

City officials say the goal of resuming parking operations is to support local businesses and restaurants by enforcing compliance in the downtown Grand Junction area.

The city of Grand Junction has ample parking for its downtown guests with over 1,000 meters, and 180-time limited parking spaces and the parking garage located in the 400 block of Rood Avenue.

