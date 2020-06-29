Douglas County fire 100% contained, no structures damaged

The Chatridge 2 Fire in Douglas County that caused widespread evacuations and that forced Thunderridge Highschool to act as a temporary shelter for residents is now 100% contained.

The fire started early Monday afternoon and burned roughly 465 acres and threatened a number of residential structures according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).

South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted around 3:19 that crews were able to stop all forward progress toward the subdivision.

DCSO says that 45+ ground apparatus were on scene as well as 10+ air apparatus. This included choppers, planes, and an Air Attack Tanker.

#chatridge2fire Crews working hard to keep homes safe! pic.twitter.com/3XGres9taJ — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 29, 2020

Fire officials said at 5:00 that the fire is100% contained. They also add that no injuries have been reported.

Dry vegetation, paired with high winds and difficult terrain worked against firefighters on the ground earlier in the afternoon.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.