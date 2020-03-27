Dos Hombres Market selling grocery store items

One local restaurant is stepping in to help the community, especially with so many grocery stores selling out of every day items.

Paper products, produce, dairy, protein and other items are all being offered to buy at Dos Hombres.

You can call ahead to place an order or simply stop by.

"We wanted to help the community, bring it together, provide a lot of these essential items that we have access to, not only to help the grocery stores, but every individual who just can't find these items," says Megan Haag, General Manager of Dos Hombres. "We want to make it a little bit easier for them and we really just wanted to help out our community as much as possible."

For 10 dollars, you can have your items delivered – for seniors, delivery is free of charge.