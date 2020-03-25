Doctors at Family Health West using video conference tech to talk to patients

Officials at Family Health West say they are using more digital methods to communicate with patients with the rise in COVID-19 cases.

“As Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center, a service of Family Health West, prepares for an increase number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Grand Valley, our physicians and therapists at our outpatient clinics are implementing the future of medical care delivery by providing it by telemedicine. This is the same excellent quality of care they give in their office using modern video conferencing technology, like Face-Time, so we can protect our community by minimizing close contact,” the release said.

"Family Health West is pleased to offer another way for our patients to connect with their primary care and specialty care providers, obtain needed health care services, and provide high-quality medical care while also reducing the risk of exposing our patients to COVID-19, and other illnesses," said Family Health West President/CEO Dr. Korrey Klein.

Officials say The Pediatric Therapy and The Autism Groups are “tele-meeting” with their pediatric patients and families with great success.

Other clinics such as the Arthritis Center of Western Colorado, Atlas Arch Neurosurgery, Redrock Integrative Rehabilitation Medicine and Canyon Rim Psychological Associates have begun telehealth visits.

Western Valley Family Practice is calling all patients who currently have an appointment to determine their risk factors and help set up the telehealth alternative to those who pose a high risk of being exposed.

If you want to set up telehealth services for yourself, call 970-858-3900 to ask about telehealth at your Family Health West physician office.